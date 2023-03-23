Divyanka Tripathi Mercilessly Trolled For Finding Her Life’s First Earthquake ‘Exciting’; Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’

Every now and then, we have seen news on earthquakes occuring across the globe. On Tuesday evening, strong earthquake tremors shook Delhi and other parts of Northern India as a strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake was felt in Afghanistan. It lasted for several seconds and people panicked and got scared in India too.

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi shared her experience on her first earthquake as she was in Chandigarh. Netizens were shocked as she called it ‘exciting.’ She got brutally trolled on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi Gets Trolled

The Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram Stories to share the video and said, “Okay this is very exciting” because she was experiencing her life’s first earthquake”. She added “Gali mohalla sab neeche aa gayi hai. This is exciting, just for now, jab tak ke zyada nahi hota.” She then panned the camera to her hubby Vivek Dahiya and asked him, “Isn’t it honey?”

The video is currently shared on Twitter by a user and Divyanka got mercilessly trolled.

Watch the video here.

One user slamming Divyanka wrote, “What’s so exciting about Earthquake madam? Don’t forget what happened in Turkey and Nepal. While you’re laughing and getting excited about earthquakes, keep in mind that someone might be losing their home or their life at that moment. Be a little more sensitive”. Many called her “insensitive”, “shameless” and “pathetic”.

While another commented, “Wait…like seriously 🥲inko ye exciting lg rha h🤦‍♀️”. “Really!!!! Anything for footage. I am sorry lost respect,” wrote one Twitter user. “Celebrities live in a bubble. All nonsense things are exciting for them. Earthquakes are shit scary to even think about and she’s excited for it. Slow claps,” wrote another.

Later, the actress tweeted, “During mild earthquake tremors recently we were all safe but places like Pakistan & Afghanistan felt bigger jolts and went through major losses. We don’t realise but one person’s relief may be other person’s devastation. May those in affected areas bear strength in tough times”.

During mild earthquake tremors recently we were all safe but places like Pakistan & Afghanistan felt bigger jolts and went through major losses. We don't realise but one person's relief may be other person's devastation.

May those in affected areas bear strength in tough times. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 22, 2023

Divyanka Tripathi Career

Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she was the runner-up.