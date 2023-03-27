Divyanka Tripathi Looks Exquisite In Red Saree; Shares Pics From Her Sister-In-Law’s Wedding!

Famous actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most talented celebrities in the entertainment industry. The diva became famous with ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.’ She was highly appreciated for her performance. Recently, Divyanka went to Chandigarh for her sister-in-law Riya’s wedding. She went with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple shared amazing pictures as well as videos of the wedding.

The actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared her single pictures with her fans as well as followers on her Instagram. In these pictures, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen wearing a heavily printed red lehenga. She carried a white embroidered dupatta. She was looking breathtakingly beautiful. Fans loved her look and commented sweet words.

She wore gold jewelry with her lehenga The actress carried a diamond studded clutch with her outfit. While posing in this gorgeous lehenga, Divyanka didn’t forget to flash her hearty smile. She looked gorgeous while posing for the photo. Divyanka captioned, “Hey you! Have a good Sunday and a week of contentment.”

Let us tell you that Divyanka Tripathi has proved her acting skills in shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale etc.

She showcased her bold attitude when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. Although the actress has been away from the screen for a while now, she maintains an active social media presence. She keeps in touch with her fans. Her fans are waiting for her to announce a new project.