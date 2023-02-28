Divyanka Tripathi Looks Like A Lady Boss In Recent Pic, Talks About Importance Of Attitude; Checkout!

Undoubtedly Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known actress in the industry. She enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handle due to her style statement as well as her talent. The diva became famous with her acting chops in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was highly appreciated for her excellent performance.

In the show, she was paired with Karan Patel. Fans loved their chemistry. The actress updates her fans about her personal as well as professional life. They leave no stone unturned to shower her with their love. Recently, the actress shared a picture. By sharing the picture, she spoke about what she thinks about attitude.

On her Instagram, Divyanka shared a picture of herself. She struck a boss lady pose. In the picture, the actress looked stunning in a white shirt along with a pair of black wide pants as she sat on a sofa. She wore black shoes. Her hair was loose.

She captioned it, “Attitude is as important as ability…. Just saying!” Fans were quick to drop their reactions. They absolutely agreed with her caption. A user commented that attitude is like a price tag. It just shows how valuable we are. They love her bossy look in black and white outfit.

On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi has proved her acting skills in numerous shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Teri Meri Love Stories, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her magical presence on screen again.