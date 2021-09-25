Television show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame Divyanka Tripathi has been in the news ever since she participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. These days, Divyanka, who is busy with the finale of her show, recently told in an interview that she had taken a decision a few years ago, due to which she is very happy today. Divyanka says that fitness and food have to be taken care of a lot to stay in the entertainment world. Not only this, but many things also have to be sacrificed. Divyanka also had to make a similar sacrifice, which the actress has revealed. Divyanka told that she has stopped drinking tea. Divyanka said that she says, ‘I am from Bhopal and tea has always been a part of my life. However, after joining the industry, I have made the biggest sacrifice by leaving tea. When I left tea, I was working on the show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’.



The actress further said, “It was at that time when I was doing the show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. Some of the actors present there wanted to follow a special diet. This was the time when I was doing at least 8 to 10 days a day. I used to have a cup of tea. I used to shoot for a long time, for which tea was the driving force for me. I told my friend that I too am not going to drink tea for a few days. I thought it wouldn’t hurt to try.

Divyanka told me that initially, it was difficult because I used to get a very severe headache due to not drinking tea. But today I am very happy that I have stopped drinking tea and drinking tea with milk and sugar is not good for health and then I used to drink a lot of tea. The actress said that a month after quitting the tea, I noticed that my skin started glowing. For someone like me who comes from a city where people often drink tea, it was not easy, but nothing is more important than your health.” Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani are in the top 2 in this race for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy. Both the contestants will be seen giving tough competition to each other. Both have proved to be formidable contestants of this season. However, the viewers will have to wait for the finale episode to know who will be the winner of the show.