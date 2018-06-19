Divyanak Tripathi is the most loved ‘Bahu’ of Television and undoubtedly her outfits create a fashion trend for fans. But there are times when she faced wardrobe malfunction and her outfits did not impress the media.

So here are 10 we gathered some of the looks which didn’t go well for Divyanaka.

White short dress with Denim shirt

For Anita Hassanandani’s morning housewarming party, Divyanka Tripathi chose to wear a white cotton dress with denim jacket and metallic sports shoes. While the colour of the dress is good for summers but the print is too plain for the party and the denim Jacket that she sported just made her look overdressed and messy.

Floral dress

Well, this dress is a major disappointment. The fit of the dress is pathetic and the net lasses added a more discomforting look to the eyes. Also, the footwear selection looked a lot inspired by the fairy tale which did not go with the dress at all.

Black dress

It’s a saying that nobody can go wrong with the Black colour. But Divyanka attire made us suspect on the saying, as the black off-shoulder gown which she worn looked overdressed. Though she looks radiant and it is not wrong to say that her makeup and hairstyle saved the look.

Printed Gown

Gone are the days when Patterned Butterfly print used to slay! Divyanka sheen Halter gown Disappoints here as the print is so dull for an afternoon event.

Mismatch outfit

Divyanka gave us a huge disappointment with this outfit. She tried to match a golden sheen Skirt with a black cold shoulder top, the whole combination created by her only made it look like a flea dress.

Sheen Blouse

When you first look at this dress you will only see flaws. Right from the fit to the colour, it shows imperfection.

Engagement Dress

Yes, the dress she wore on her engagement was not at all a Bride-to-be dress. The pink colour made her look dull. Moreover, the heavy curls made it worse.

Extra Brightness on gown

The colour of this gown is so bright which fails to justify the beauty of Divyanka. The design and texture are classy but the colour made it a major missing element of the outfit.

Traditional Saree

Divyanka looks beautiful in Saree. But this embroidered Saree she sported is overbearing. This colour is over popped up and the print also upsets. But the only saviour of this outfit is the choker jewellery which saved the whole look.

Shimmer Dress

It is said that shimmer and glitter should always be worn wisely. The dress she wore blinks a lot which don’t look soothing to eyes. Also, the hairstyle added more woes to it.