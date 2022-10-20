Diwali Glam: Power Couple Vicky-Katrina Steals Limelight In Stylish Fits At Ramesh Taurani’s Party!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are showing us how to get dressed up for Diwali in style. They look stunning and well-dressed together. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, two eternal charmers, arrived at producer Ramesh Taurani’s celebrations dressed in ethnic attire.

Katrina Kaif, who looked mesmerising in a red lehenga, and Vicky Kaushal, who looked fabulous in black and white, posed for the paparazzi as they arrived. Katrina and Vicky, who married last December, arrived fashionably late, trailed by Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, and Taapsee Pannu.

Ramesh Taurani’s annual Diwali party is expected to be one of the few on Bollywood’s calendar this year, as the Bachchans and Anil Kapoor are not expected to host their annual parties. Katrina Kaif in Anita Dongre and Vicky Kaushal in Kunal Rawal ethnic wear look stunningly festive.

The Phone Bhoot actress chose a gharara set, which has such a long and illustrious history that it remains one of the top choices even today. Hers are from Anita Dongre’s collection. Her red Swargam gharara set, worth Rs. 70,000, looked stunning as the sustainably made ensemble featured the designer’s signature floral print, sequin work, and gold triangle-shaped border.

It only gets better from here; take a look at this gharara, which also resembles a pre-draped saree. She paired it with chunky jhumkas, which added a different kind of pop of colour to her outfit. Katrina’s look was completed by a simple hairstyle with a middle part and dewy makeup.

Vicky looked incredible in a deep blue embroidered bandhgala layered over a bandi and a silk kurta. His Kunal Rawal ensemble was flawless, as he paired these monotone numbers with white trousers and mojaris to complete his party look.

Vicky is currently filming Meghna Gulzar’s biopic of Sam Manekshaw. He is also working on The Immortal Ashwatthama, directed by Aditya Dhar, which will begin filming next summer. Vicky is also collaborating with a well-known director on a 2024 action film. Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next film, Govinda Naam Mera, and Laxman Uttekar’s next, which co-stars Sara Ali Khan, are among his upcoming films.

On other hand, Katrina Kaif is preparing for the November 4, 2022 release of Phone Bhoot. In addition, Kaif co-stars in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. In Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, she will co-star with Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina Kaif is also a fan of Jee Le Zara.