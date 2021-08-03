We all take great care of our hair and strive to keep it healthy and shining at all times. Did you know, however, that the type of comb you use to maintain your hair can have an impact on the health of your hair and scalp? So, in this article, we’ll inform you about the incredible benefits of utilizing a wooden comb!

5 Amazing Advantages of Using a Wooden Comb to Style Your Hair:

Nature has bestowed us with many good things, and wood is one of them. Apart from being used in various ways to make our lives more comfortable, wood can also be carved into combs and used for grooming our tresses. From time immemorial, people have been using wooden combs to maintain the health and beauty of their mane. Here are some amazing benefits of using a wooden comb:

A Healthy Scalp

A healthy scalp supports healthy locks. Using a wooden comb is one of the natural ways to care for your scalp. When you brush your hair with a wooden comb, it rubs against your scalp, triggering acupuncture points while also massaging your scalp. All of this is beneficial to your scalp’s overall blood circulation as well as your hair.

Nourishes the hair

If you’re wondering how a sandalwood comb helps your hair, it’s because when you use a wooden comb instead of a plastic comb, the natural oils in your scalp are evenly dispersed throughout your hair. Hair breakage and hair fall are reduced when you use a wooden comb, and your hair is shinier, bouncer, and healthier as a result.

Promotes Hair Growth

If you want your hair to be healthy and long, consider using a wooden comb. Why? Because, Wooden comb stimulates blood flow to the scalp, which helps the hair follicles receive adequate nutrition. It also aids in the elimination or removal of pollutants by controlling sebum production.

Prevent Greasiness

The unequal distribution of natural oils released by sebaceous glands causes a greasy scalp in the majority of people. When you use a wooden comb, however, the oil is uniformly dispersed not only across your scalp but also throughout your hair’s length. In comparison to what happens when you use a plastic or PVC comb, your hair will be less greasy or oily.

Prevents Dandruff

Dandruff is a bothersome scalp condition that requires a never-ending battle with the white scaly flakes. Using wooden combs, on the other hand, can help you avoid this problem because they are not only gentler and softer on your hair and scalp, but they also prevent any harm to the scalp caused by friction, cuts, or nicks.

Prevent Static Damage

One of the worst things that can happen to your hair is static, which makes it more prone to damage and breaking. When you use metal or plastic combs, this issue grows even worse. Wooden combs, on the other hand, keep your tresses from becoming static and are thus better for your hair.

Tips to Clean a Wooden Comb

You must clean your comb regularly to avoid any damage to your scalp or hair. Here are a few tips that you should keep in mind:

You can use any petroleum jelly to coat the comb’s teeth and handle. Allow for some time to pass before wiping it away with a gentle cloth.

Oil can also be used to clean the comb. Coat the comb thoroughly with linseed or flaxseed oil. Allow the oil to rest for about an hour before wiping it away with a cloth.

Sandpaper can be used to clean the comb’s teeth and remove the debris that has built up inside them. To remove the filth, gently scrape the sandpaper between the teeth.

When cleaning a wooden comb, avoid using water because water can damage it. Also, when cleaning the comb, avoid using any harsh chemical detergents or liquid soaps.

Never use blow dryers to dry a wooden comb, it could damage the comb.

Wooden combs suit all types of hair. They are easily available in the market. A wooden comb may provide your hair with unrivaled care and protection. If you don’t already have one, you should obtain one and see how it can help your hair and scalp. You don’t want any dangerous chemical compounds to come into touch with your hair and scalp, so avoid wooden combs that have been varnished, painted, or treated with other chemicals.