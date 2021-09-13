Do You Know Ganesh Chaturthi Was Celebrated To Defeat The British?

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing, in many parts of the country. But have you ever gave a thought that how could the celebrations be 130 years ago? Till the 19th century, Lord Ganesh’s festival was only the celebration where people used to worship in their privacy at home. But the question is how did it become massive, enthusiastic when there was a time it was not in tradition?

Ganesh Utsav celebrations started from…

As you all know, Lord Ganesh is known for his bravery and intelligence. The worship of Lord Ganesh has ancient roots. In fact, historians believe in the celebrations of the lord even before Christ. Shivaji Bhosale (also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), the founder of the Maratha Empire, in recent times, had given great importance to this festival during his tenure. But when the empire fell off in the early 19th century, the worship of Ganesh became more private and restricted.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations became massive because…

By the late 19th century, Bal Gangadhar Tilak (also known as Lokmanya Tilak), who was the strong advocate for Indian independence from the British times, was looking for a way to unite the country against the British. And from there onwards, he set up newspapers such as Kesari and Maratha. He hoped that the newspapers would prove to be the best medium to spread his message amongst Indians.

He was also a devoted Hindu. Tilak believed religious texts as the guidance on how to unite fellow Indians. Also back then, British authorities did not allow large gatherings for social or political reasons. Which hit Tilak. He believed that the gathering, religious celebrations would serve two purposes. First, it would not only help unite Indians of different cultures but also such an event would directly defeat the confidence level of the Britishers. He noticed how Hindus, irrespective of their caste identities, celebrated Ganesha in their homes. And from that day, he decided Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated as an event.

Ganesh Utsav during the 18th century

In 1893, Tilak organized the first Ganesh Utsav in Bombay, together with the loud banging of drums, folk dances, music, and poetry for the very first time in history.

The organizing committee placed large idols and images of the deity in public areas around the city. And at the end of the festival, the Ganesha idols were immersed in the sea, starting a tradition that is still being followed today.