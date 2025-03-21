Do You Know Govinda Was Punished To Stand In Rain For Being A Few Minutes Late By A Film Director?

Govinda has always been trolled and scolded for never being on time at the peak of his career. Many of his colleagues believe that this was the biggest reason behind his downfall as the star had his best time during the 1990s. In a recent interview, his nephew and actor Vinay Anand who has worked in ‘Aamdani Aththanni Kharcha Rupaiya’ said that as long as Govinda was giving box office hits, no one questioned his punctuality.

During a recent conversation with one of the media houses, Vinay recalled an incident when one of Govinda’s filmmakers made him stand in the pouring rain as punishment because he was a few minutes late and said, “The problem with the film industry is that as long as the films are running, no one says anything. But if one or two films flop, people start making rubbish claims. Haathi ban gaya aadmi toh haathi ki chal hi chalega na.”

Vinay further said that even today many producers in the film industry will happily work with Govinda even if he doesn’t turn up on time. Vinay said that most of the stars don’t come on time and added that they always keep their directors informed. He said, ‘Except Akshay Kumar, all these stars come as per their convenience. They talk to their director and come at their convenience.’

inay recalled an incident when Govinda was made to stand in the rain as a punishment. He said, ‘When he was just starting out, he had a filmmaker, Govinda was going from Virar and was late. There was another hero in the film who was from a reputed family. That maker punished Govinda by making him stand outside in the rain. This is how he expressed his anger. I think this hurt Govinda.’