Do You Know That The Meaning Of Mole On Women & Men Are Different? Take A Look At Meaning Of Women’s Moles

Share

Tweet

Pin 9 shares

Forehead basically defines our destiny. Take a look what does it mean when you have a mole on the forehead. It implicates the family affection and overall luck, so does the mole on the forehead. The black seven-star like moles on the forehead is highly auspicious.

1. Nobility and wife of a high-ranking official.

2. Bad luck to husband and multiple marriages.

3. Bad luck to parents.

4. Frugality in household management and do everything by herself.

5. Remarry.

6. Bad luck to relatives.

7. Bad luck to father and husband.

8. Marry far away and die in a strange land.

9. Harm to husband.

10. Prone to have troubles during childbirth, such as dystocia and uterine disease, or die of illness.

Here is what eyebrow, eye and mose moles mean. Women with a mole in the area tend to have unstable love relationship and change boyfriend frequently. Women with a mole outside the area generally won’t have the long-term relationship. Women who have a mole below the corner of the left eye are sentimental, usually get involved in a dispute of illicit love out of sympathy and deception and cannot extricate themselves from it.

11. Bad luck to husband, hard to have the normal family life and doomed lonely.

12. Auspicious.

13. Often suffer from separations.

14. Good luck to husband.

15. Go to jail for violation of law. Prone to steal, adultery and things harmful to husband.

16. Quite suitable for mulberry planting & silkworm feeding or textile industry.

17. Like Mencius’s mother who cultivates and educates the descendants to become excellent.

18. Good luck to husband and bring honor to husband.

19. Bad luck to husband and have no good effect to husband’s career.

20. Longevity.

21. Prone to accident with fire and should stay away from fire no matter at home or go out. Prone to have chronic diseases. Usually have a bad luck.

22. Habit of stealing.

23. Auspicious and blessed.

24. Coquettish and amorous.

25. Unlikely to give birth to boy.

26. Dogged by bad luck.

27. Vicious.

28. Bad luck to son and rush about for children’s issues for the whole life.

29. Tears for husband. Get in a lot of troubles because of lust and favor.

30. Fond of illicit sexual relations.

That’s all for now. If you want to know more about it, comment below.