Beets are extremely healthy as they have potent medicinal properties and offer relief in the case of various ailments and diseases.

The anthocyanins give them the red color and have strong anti-cancer properties.

Moreover, beets contain betaine, which is a natural anti-inflammatory agent that supports heart health, as well as important vitamins and minerals including vitamins B1, B2, B12 and C, copper, magnesium, potassium, iron, phosphorus, and iodine.

Beets boost blood flow, regulate cholesterol levels, and support the healthy liver function.

Beets fight anemia and detoxify the body. They also decelerate aging and protect the blood vessels. They are high in antioxidants, cellulose, and pectin, a special type of fiber which boosts digestion. These healthy vegetable protect against liver disease fatty liver disease.

Beets also boost the endurance, stamina, and performance during a workout, so they are extremely beneficial for athletes.

Beets can be eaten raw, juiced, cooked, and baked. You should not throw away the leaves, but you can cook them as they are rich in potassium (644 mg. per ½ a cup).

Studies have shown that the consumption of potassium-rich foods and the elimination of sodium can lower the risk of heart diseases and the stroke risk by 21%.

Enjoy healthy beetroots!