Do You Know The Length Of Your Fingers Says A Lot About You? Read Here

Share

Tweet

Pin 35 shares

Each one of us has a different length of a finger and you know why? Because each of them has a different meaning. Here is what it means:

Thumb

The longer thumbs indicate the relatively smooth fortune, fast progress, academic excellence and strong body in youth with more love and care from the eldership. Those who have longer thumbs are more confident in career, more initiative in love and always desire for high-quality love and life.

Those who have shorter thumbs need to rely on their own efforts in youth; they are practical and down-to-earth in career and they often build up from nothing instead of showing off their wealth.

Index Finger

People with longer index fingers usually have higher life goal and a stronger desire for power; they are enterprising and good at showing off in social communications, so they always have a good interpersonal relationship and are fond of controlling others. Also, they have strong management ability and are willing to spend money on the one they love.

People with shorter index fingers are usually very jealous and they are always not convinced by the one stronger than them, so they are determined to surpass the opponent. Sometimes, they suffer from hardships in work but they are very approachable in love.

Middle Finger

If the middle finger is obviously longer than other fingers, it is an indication that the person will have a prosperous business and wealth and healthy body in middle age.

If the middle finger is relatively short and almost as long as other fingers, it is an indication that the person is impatient in work and always cannot insist on once he/she sees no hope from the work, so he/she often changes. People of this type usually have stable fortune; they tend to be trapped in love and care about any signs of trouble because they are deep in love.

Ring Finger

If the ring finger is as long as the middle finger, it is a sign of love for gambling. People of this type are always excited on hearing mahjong, horse racing and card playing. With a relatively keen feeling on winning and losing, they prefer the highly speculative financing methods and they are very happy to participate in the investment business like stock and real estate although they may not feel totally confident. Under the extreme situations, they will randomly lose the whole property and break the bank.

People with relatively long ring fingers always have unique insights on career and independent plans in work; they tend to implement the plan step by step and they are unlikely affected by external interference. Meanwhile, they have a strong sense of aesthetics and romantic feelings in love.

On the contrary, people with shorter ring fingers are always individualized and they prefer to be down-to-earth and steady rather than reaching for what is beyond their grasp, or speculating and risk-taking. In love, they tend to consider more about the real life, so their love is generally stable and their wealth will not change radically.

Little Finger

The relatively long little finger is a sign of strong observation, excellent eloquence, aggressive career, and strong acquisitiveness in love as well as smooth fortune and healthy body in old age.

People with relatively short little fingers tend to be straightforward. They are honest and don’t like to fool around in work, so they have stable wealth. Although they fall in love deeply, they are not good at language expression but very thoughtful for their loved ones.