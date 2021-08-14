The unbelievable Sridevi, who left us way too early, would’ve turned 58 today. Broadly and legitimately known as ‘India’s first female superstar’, attributable to her wide group of work and monstrous fan-following across horde entertainment worlds in various dialects; Sridevi couldn’t just run a film completely all alone sans the prop of a mainstream driving man, however many top male stars of the 80s and 90s additionally would get the chance of featuring inverse her at the drop of cap exclusively because everything except promised them a success in the cinematic world, particularly in case they were confronting a tough situation.

Hell, even during the 90s, after the appearance of different courageous women who immediately rose through the positions, many top more youthful legends to Sridevi, similar to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan made a special effort to guarantee that they had a Sridevi film surprisingly (Chandra Mukhi, Chaand Kaa Tukdaa, Army). In any case, there was one top youthful star of the 90s who had purportedly wouldn’t work with Sridevi. We’re discussing Aamir Khan, who a few movie producers needed to sign on the rear of his presentation film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which had gone a gigantic hit, and, normally, one such producer imagined that blending him with Sridevi, the greatest champion all through the country at that point, would be a good thought. Indeed, the two entertainers appeared to have even done a photo shoot together for the equivalent.

Incredibly, however, Aamir Khan seemed to have created cold feet before the task could go floors. Word is that he told his internal circle that the crowd may not acknowledge his matching with Sridevi, taking into account that she looked more seasoned to him and he was coming new off playing a school kid in QSQT inverse an entertainer like Juhi Chawla, who looked nearer to his age.

Besides, the grapevine recommends that he had even put it out there at the time that get-togethers, he wished to just work with more current and impending courageous women like Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon. Henceforth, according to such reports, Aamir Khan pulled out of the solitary film, which he and Sridevi were offered together. A misfortune for Hindi films in general.