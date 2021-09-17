Do You Know Why Kareena Kapoor Khan Said, “Where Is My Baby?”

Actress Kareena Kapoor is currently on vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh. Recently, Kareena has shared some pictures of beach mode from her social media account. In this photo, Kareena is seen sitting alone; there is a stoler skin of Jeh kept nearby. It seems that the little Nawab was busy with his father at that time.

While enjoying breakfast on vacation, Kareena has also uploaded a lot of photos on her Instagram story.

In one of the pictures, Kareena wrote in the caption, ‘Where is my baby?’ The actress has not yet disclosed the name of the beautiful location of her vacation. Earlier in August, Bebo along with her family – her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, had gone on a holiday to the Maldives to celebrate Saif’s 51st birthday.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. The film also stars actor Aamir Khan with whom Kareena last shared the screen in the film ‘3 Idiots’. Mona Singh will also be seen in the film.



Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump. In which Hollywood star Tom Hanks was in the lead role. A few days back, Bebo and Aamir were seen on the sets during the shooting of the film in Mumbai. Kareena is going to celebrate her birthday in a few days. In such a situation, she has once again reached the seashore with Saif and her family. Saif Ali Khan’s film Bhoot Police has been released recently. He will also be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this week. Saif will be seen having a lot of fun in the show. During this, he will tell how he is afraid of the expenses at weddings.