Monsoon season is loved by most people. This season has a good, cozy, and romantic vibe. Some enjoy getting wet in the rains, mostly kids and some office are going people hate it when they get drenched in rains just before their important meetings. There are so many fun activities to do in the monsoon, long drives, trekking, eating pakoras, samosa and chai are some of the niche ones.

The rainy season is of course incomplete if you have not made onion or potato pakoras and enjoyed eating them while looking at rains. But now as people are eating healthy food, here are some substitutes you can have instead of traditional pakodas-

Momos – This is the best substitute for pakodas. They are steamed so it won’t be oily. Filings also include veggies so it is a healthy option. And one cannot eat less than 3 momos at one go. They are very addictive.

Soup – It will make your body warm. Simple recipes of tomato soup, lemon and coriander soup, broccoli soup can be made at home too. If you are feeling too lazy then you have ample varieties of ready-to-make soups.

Sandwiches – Sandwich making is a fun process. It is loved by all and it can be called an “anytime snack”. You can make a grilled sandwich with fillings of whatever you prefer from various veggies, mushrooms, mayonnaise, cheese, tomato ketchup. Serve hot!

Peanut sprouts chat – You will need peanuts obviously, and you can take boiled moong, finely chopped onion, tomato, coriander, lemon juice, amchoor powder, salt, and pepper. Mix it and have it.

Khakra chat – Take any khakra, spread chopped onion, tomato, coriander, sev on it. Sprinkle salt and pepper on it. Very easy recipe and you hardly have to take any effort. All ingredients are mostly available in our kitchen.

Bon Appetite!