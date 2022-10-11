Docter G: Ayushmann Khurrana’s First Film To Get An Adult Rating

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Doctor G is all set to release with an A-certificate from the Censor Board of India. However, the filmmaker was happy that the censor board has given permission to release his film without any cuts. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in the role of a gynaecologist in this film.

The official trailer of “Doctor G” was released on 30 September. And seeing the trailer, it was speculated that like Ayushmann’s previous films, this film also hit social conservatism in the style of light-hearted comedy. Ayushmann Khurrana has played such challenging roles many times before. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Saifali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha will also be seen in the film.

Film’s production company, Junglee Pictures’s CEO, Amrita Pandey said “As one would expect from Ayushmann Khurrana films, this film is also bold, subtly breaks stereotypes with plenty of entertainment.”

As the release date of the film is approaching, the production team of the film is busy promoting the film with a lot of noise and everywhere. Recently a special screening of the film was also held for Real Doctors.

In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana as a male gynaecologist will be seen fighting social stereotypes in a comedy manner. Ayushmann Khurrana wants to become an orthopaedic surgeon but becomes a gynaecologist. As a male gynaecologist, Ayushman himself gets entangled in many problems while solving the gynaecological problems of women. In the film, an attempt has been made to show this saying in a very entertaining and comedy manner.

Ayushmann Khurrana also posted the song “Dil Hoon Londa Main To Full Naughty” from his Twitter account and wrote, “Ab every party mein hogi #DoctorG ki #StepCopy”.

The film will hit the cinemas on the coming October 14. The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and script writing is done by Saurabh Bharat and Vishal Wagh. It is expected that like the rest of Ayushmann Khurrana’s films, this film will also be entertaining and the audience will like it very much.