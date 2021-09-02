Doctor Confirmed Siddharth Shukla Had Died Even Before Reaching The Hospital, Read To Know More

Well-known star of the TV industry, Siddharth Shukla is no longer in this world. When the news of Siddharth’s death came to light on Thursday morning, everyone was shocked. At first people did not believe that this news is true, but after some time this news turned out to be true. Siddharth died of heart attack. According to the news of India Today, Sid had slept after taking some medicines at night, after that he could not get up in the morning.

Siddharth had died before being taken to the hospital, this news has been confirmed by the doctor of Cooper Hospital himself. Actually, Siddharth was taken to Cooper Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai at around 10:32 am where he was declared brought dead. Dr Shailesh Mohitane, Dean of Cooper Hospital said, “He had died before he was brought to the hospital, he was brought to the hospital in this condition. The cause of death will be known after the post mortem report. It will take some time.” At the same time, another doctor of the hospital, Jiten Bhavsar said, “At present we are waiting for the Panchnama of the police, after which the post-mortem will be done.”



Let us tell you that this 40-year-old actor was a well-known face of the TV world. The actor had worked in many TV shows, but he got recognition from Colors serial ‘Balika Vadhu’, after this, people liked the actor very much in Colors’ second program ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’. In this serial, he was seen in the lead role with Rashmi Desai and Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin. Both these serials brought fame to Siddharth, but ‘Bigg Boss 13’ brought Siddharth to the heights of fame from where Sid came out as the winner. In Bigg Boss 13, people liked Siddharth very much. Alam was that the actor became the most searched actor on Google. Since Bigg Boss 13, it is as if Siddharth used to dominate social media for some reason or the other all the time. Recently, the actor had also reached Bigg Boss OTT as a guest.