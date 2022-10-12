Doctor g starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rahul Preet Singh, and Shefali shah is packed as a medical campus comedy drama. The trailer boosts the hype of its release and fans are made out of curiosity. As it is released, some Mumbai doctors approached to review the film.

Just for that reason, the entire film rallies around the medical fraternity and surgical assimilation, so it should have had an eye thought. So the screening took place in Mumbai on the weekend, and over 50 plus doctors were invited to enjoy it. Doctor g ranged its variance wide across the medical fraternity in a fun way and is believed to be the best comedy film ever released. Doctor g is wholly composed of playing a doctor’s life and what it will take in a fruitful way.

Doctors g witnessed by real doctors and praised to be the best concepts ever imagined. And the whole screen reactions went with sounds and fun, doctors were so overwhelming and laughing throughout the film. Some of them said, “only a few can deliver what it takes to in real life, I think this pack has an overload of messages in a fun way.”

Another one said, “this movie had her relive the residency days of her life but in a fun way.” Doctor G is said to be released on 14 October 2022. Coming Friday there is going to be a massive treat for every college student and particularly for medical students. In recent times, cinema’s only picked concepts on engineering and other fields, meanwhile, it should be held the best spot among other films.