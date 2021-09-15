Tollywood actor in stable condition now

Actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on September 10, night. Sao was injured and he was immediately taken to the hospital. Let me tell you that this incident happened in Durgamcheruv Cable Bridge nearby. According to the source, Sai was riding a sports bike and due to mud he slipped and got into an accident.

As the news spread the Sai’s team had stated that he was wearing a helmet at that time, so it did not hurt his head. Nonetheless, due to injuries on the body, he was immediately taken to the hospital and shifted to another hospital for better treatment. His fans were getting very worried after the news of his accident broke out. Though his team has issued a statement saying that the actor is absolutely fine.\

.@IamSaiDharamTej#SaiDharamTej was wearing helmet & was not drinking alcohol. His bike skid due to mud on the road. He is out of danger & is currently receiving treatment. : Madhapur Police Statement pic.twitter.com/0Q9BAmB3Fk — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) September 10, 2021

Sai’s team told that the actor’s health is absolutely fine and he is slowly recovering. As of now, there is nothing to worry about. The actor is being looked after in the hospital. After being stable, he was shifted to Apollo Hospital to continue treatment, as suggested. Let us tell you that there are many injuries to Sai’s eyes, chest, and other parts of the waist. When this news of his accident spread, the family members like his brother Vaishnav Tej, uncle Pawan Kalyan and cousin Varun Tej immediately reached the hospital.

https://twitter.com/TRIVIKRAMJI/status/1436523934447329280?s=19

The Police have said that Sai’s bike, which was going on the cable bridge and slipped. However, relief of that else has got hurt in the accident. The actor was also wearing a helmet at that time and he did not drink alcohol either. Now CCTV footage will be examined and a case of an accident will be registered. After the treatment, doctors have said that there is no serious injury to the actor’s brain and luckily he does not need any type of surgery as of now.