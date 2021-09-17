Does Anil Kapoor drink snake blood to look young?

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show ‘Pinch’ this week. Earlier, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Kiara Advani had also come as guests on Arbaaz’s show. Like all the guests, Anil was also seen talking a lot with Arbaaz and was seen responding to the trollers’ reactions in a very good way. In the show, Arbaaz showed Anil Kapoor a video in which his fans were seen praising the actor for being young.



In the video, a user says that ‘he has got a boon from Brahma Ji, so he can never grow old, he is born young and will die young. Another user said I think he has done plastic surgery. All these comments still seemed fine, but a fan-made such a comment. Hearing this, you will not stop laughing. The fan told the secret of Anil Kapoor’s youth and said, ‘I think he drinks snake blood.’ Hearing all these comments about himself, even Anil Kapoor is not able to stop his laughter and is seen saying, ‘Is this true or have you called it for money? On this Arbaaz says ‘no, it is absolutely true.’



After this, Arbaaz reads the comments made on his family daughter and mother, which were very bad, but Anil does not get angry at these comments at all but answers comfortably. Arbaaz reads the comment and narrates, “Shame something… I think both father and daughter are shameless, they can do anything for money.” Arbaaz reads this comment and asks Anil what do you want to say to him.



In response to this, Anil says, ‘I do not even read such comments. There is evil in every human being as well as good. People are sad for many reasons, so at the time they would have made this comment they would be sad, perhaps that’s why they would have written like this, what can we do now? There is only one life, now if I take all these things seriously then how will it work.