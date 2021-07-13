“DONT FAKE ON NEW INDIA”: A revelation on Advice to Indian Olympic sports persons by PM MODI

There is no new India! India was and is always the same. So the ask by PM Modi of “reflections of new India and winning” stands without appreciation and just a word game as proved many times by the same. Sports was always a part of Indian culture withstanding a indigenous kingdom rules and British monarchy. India had proved its mettle through sports of different kinds in national and international events. So the say of PM that you are reflections of a new India stands blank.

The first modern Olympics were held in Athens, Greece, in 1896 and it took India only four years before seeing their first representation at the Summer Olympic Games. It all started for India in 1900 when they sent lone athlete Norman Pritchard to Paris where he won two medals in Men’s 200 meters and Men’s 200 meter hurdles. A pre-Independent Indian hockey team dominated the Olympics from 1928 to 1936 winning an unprecedented three titles. In the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, India beat Austria, Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland before defeating Netherlands 3 – 0 in the final to claim their first ever gold.

In 1932 Summer Olympics, India defeated USA 24 – 1, the largest margin of victory in Olympic history. In 1936 Summer Olympics final, they defeated Germany 8 – 1, the largest margin of victory ever in an Olympic final. Dhyan Chand gave Indian hockey its identity guiding the nation to three Olympic gold medals in 1928 (Amsterdam), 1932 (Los Angeles) and 1936 (Berlin). From 1948, an independent India began sending delegations of more than 50 athletes, selected by various sports federations.. The Indian field hockey team won gold medal at the 1948 Summer Olympics by defeating Great Britain in the final. It was the first gold medal for India as an independent nation.

We continued our dominance by winning the sixth straight title by defeating Pakistan in the final in 1956 Summer Olympics. Though in 1976 Summer Olympics India went home empty handed, the first time since 1928, we returned stronger than before, winning our Olympic record eighth and last title till date at the 1980 Summer Olympics. Many more stories of triumph follows as we dig into history of Indian sports. Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav created history, becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic bronze medal in an individual sport at the Helsinki Olympics. First-ever Indian woman to win an Olympic medal, Karnam Malleswari won a bronze medal in the weightlifting 69kg women’s category of Sydney Olympics.India’s First medal in shooting was in Athens Olympics 2004. The London Olympics in 2012 has been India’s best Olympics performance so far with a total of six medals, doubling the country’s record of the last Games. It was a historical milestone for Indian sportswomen as shuttler Saina Nehwal and boxer Mary Kom won bronze in their respective sports in London. World junior champion Saina became the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic bronze medal in the women’s singles. So there is no “ NEW INDIA” as far our memories stand.