‘Don’t Need Society…’: ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ Fame Ulka Gupta Reveals Losing Work Due To Dusky Skin!

Actress Ulka Gupta proved her acting talent in many shows. She started her career at a young age with the popular daily, ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’. Though Ulka has mesmerising looks, she has revealed losing put on work due to her skin colour.

In a recent interaction with a leading daily, Ulka talked about facing lows in her journey as an actor because of her dark skin tone. She said that in the industry, dusky skin people are considered to be rural-looking people while the fair ones are looked at as those from the up-markets. Ulka said that even after gaining recognition, she was still categorized under the dusky skin type. Ulka said that she doesn’t need a society that tells her to apply ‘ubtan’ or use a fairness cream.

The 26-year-old disclosed that she has faced rejections from people and channels. She said that she wants to represent girls with dark skin color because we have so many types of people but just 2-3 types of beauty onscreen and in Bollywood. Ulka thanked Bipasha Basu, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone for breaking the notion when comes to dusky skin tones.

The actress also shared turning down a lot of fairness cream brands. She asserted that it irritates her why they still exist. Ulka stated that people don’t understand that our country receives a lot of sunlight which is why we have a lot of melanin production in our body. Because of this, the majority of the people fall under skin shade, which is golden brown.

Workwise, Ulka Gupta appeared last in the TV show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’. She also won accolades for her performances in Rohit Shetty’s film, ‘Simmba’ alongside Ranveer Singh.