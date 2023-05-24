“Don’t Touch Me” Aahana Kumra Gets Furious At A Fan For Trying To Hold Her By The Waist

Celebrity status often brings fame, adoration, and fans who wish to express their admiration. However, there is a fine line between appreciation and crossing personal boundaries. Recently, actress Aahana Kumra found herself in an uncomfortable situation when a fan attempted to hold her by the waist without consent. Aahana’s response to the incident serves as a reminder that personal boundaries must be respected, regardless of someone’s fame or public profile.

Aahana Kumra Gets Angry At A Fan

Aahana Kumra is known for her remarkable performance in films like ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, ‘Inside Edge’ and ‘Rangbaaz’. She recently attended an event where a fan tried to cross boundaries with her by touching her inappropriately. In a clip that is now doing rounds on the internet, Aahana could be seen standing and posing for the paparazzi when a man walks towards her. The actress maintains her calm and poses with the fan until he tries to get too close to her. The actress shouted at the man ‘Don’t touch me’ and walked away after he tried to hold her by the waist.

Aahana Kumra’s video receives love from viewers

Further, the actress looked annoyed and shocked after the incident but chose to remain calm. As soon as the video was shared by the paparazzi, the netizens started showering their love on her. Many praised the courage of the actress for speaking out and making the man back off from her. “what a lady, she truly did the right thing,” wrote one user, “she showed the man his place who was crossing his limits,” mentioned another social media user.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when a fan has tried to cross boundaries with an actor. Earlier such incidents have happened with stars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others.