‘Don’t Want To…’, Debina Bonnerjee Talks About Weight Gain Post Pregnancy!

TV actress Debina Banerjee always remains in headlines due to her personal life. She shares every update of her life with her fans through her YouTube vlogs on ‘Debina Decodes’. At present, the actress is enjoying the beautiful moments as a mother with her two lovely daughters, Lianna and Divisha.

Amidst all this, Debina also often gets trolled for her increased weight post pregnancy. However, the actress has now revealed that she is a feeding mother, so she wants to enjoy this phase to the core. Debina said that she is not worried about the weight as she began working on her body long back after giving birth to her second child in November last year.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Debina stated, “I wanted to be fit again, so I started working out before anyone thought that my body could do it. I am not saying that all new moms should do it. This should be done, because every single body reacts differently in different phases.”

The 40-year old further disclosed that she is not able to lose weight at the moment as it is equally important for her to enjoy this phase as a feeding mother. She quoted “I have not been able to reduce the inches yet. Every day I see comments regarding my physical appearance on social media. All these things put pressure on you, but I think this is a phase which I should enjoy. Also, I don’t want to please people who cannot stop criticising me.”

Debina also shared that after following a certain kind of diet, her milk production goes down. So, she is keeping a safe distance from any such practice at present. The actress is going with the flow to reduce baby fat.