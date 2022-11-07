Double XL Film Review: Worth Watching Or Not?

The admirable purpose of Double XL’s writers Mudassar Aziz and Sasha Singh to challenge ideas that force “larger” women to see smaller dreams is made clear in this thoughtfully constructed moment.

Double XL U/A: Drama, Comedy

Satram Ramani directed.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are in the cast.

2.5 out of 5

Saira Khanna (Sonakshi Sinha) unintentionally checks herself in the mirror as she gets into the elevator to go to her boyfriend’s place for a party. Even though she wears flawless makeup, she still feels the need to darken her lip colour, change her hair colour, and alter her outfit. Despite how nicely it hugs her curves, she is not persuaded.

The admirable purpose of Double XL’s creators Mudassar Aziz and Sasha Singh to challenge ideas that force “larger” women to see smaller dreams is made clear in this thoughtfully constructed scene.

Women are held to relatively high standards of beauty in mainstream movies even in 2022. In these conditions, making a movie about fat shaming would be a brave choice. The creators do a good job of preventing pity for the women in Double XL. They effectively avoid using a sanctimonious tone while arguing the characters’ case against retrograde viewpoints. While establishing its message of empowerment, the movie makes it simple to watch the entire running time. Additionally, it makes the story individualized for each lady struggling with body image concerns. It causes Saira, the wealthy fashion designer played by Sinha, to feel less confident in herself. Rajshree Trivedi (Huma Qureshi), a Meerut native and promising sports presenter, finds that her stature is the adversary of her goals.

A few heart-tugging emotionally boosting scenes are sprinkled throughout the movie. But good intentions don’t often result in fantastic movies. Double XL only really gels at certain points rather than as a whole. The film’s straightforward narrative frequently veers into superficiality, particularly the leads’ romance subplots, which end up being sour spots. If the focus had remained on the bond between the two women, it would have made for a more interesting dramedy.

Sinha’s personality serves as a motivator for Qureshi. Although the latter has a gratifying journey, the movie would have been more entertaining to watch if Sinha’s part had been more clearly defined.