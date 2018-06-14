Cheating in a relationship is one of the biggest problems that people face. The main reason cheating happens is because the other partner does not feel the same love and feels is not getting the attention they use to get in the starting. So here are some signs that will let you know that your girlfriend is cheating on you.

1. Unnecessarily Picking Fights

Things she liked about you earlier and was cool with are the things on which she gets mad at you now. This is a sign that she wants to get over it.

2. Has a secret friend

Ignoring your calls, messages and making excuses to not meet you and her phone is always on waiting. If she is hesitant to take certain calls in front of you and gets nervous when a message pops up on her phone can be signs she is getting over you. And when you ask her who is it? She starts picking up new names you haven’t ever been familiar to.

3. Hiding her phone

If she is always hiding her phone from you while sending a message or while reading a text or attends her call in a low volume. There are chances that she might be cheating. But do not jump to the conclusion always observe and talk it out with her.

4. Last minute Plans

If she cancels plans with you at the last minute and excuses that she has to go to a party or meet someone immediately or gives you unnecessary explanations about cancelling the plan.

5. Make Over

Is she going on a lot of shopping and buying new lingerie? Spending tons on new makeup products. Going to the gym and is on a strict diet to balance her looks. Remember? The starting of your relationship how both of you used to impress each other a lot.

All these signs are not perfect to identify whether she is cheating on you or not. These are the most common habits that people who cheat on their partner tend to do.