Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birthday Special: Some Of His Greatest Achievements

On this special occasion of India’s former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s 88th birth anniversary let us remember some of his achievements and the best qualities of India’s Missile Man. Dr Kalam. Avul pakir Jainulabdeen (APJ), who was born in October- 15th-1931, contributed to the world and humanity. He was born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and studied physics and aerospace engineering. Dr Kalam came to be known as the ‘Missile Man Of India for his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. He lived an prestigious and successful life, and his legacy will continue to inspire people around the world. He was always known for his simplicity and kind nature.

In a rare show of unity, all the political parties unanimously voted for dr. Kalam and he became the 11th president of India and famously became the “people’s president in 2002.

■Some of his greatest achievements:

He was one of the distinguished scientists of India with the special honour of receiving honorary decorates from 30 universities and institutions. He has been awarded the coveted civilian award- ( Padma Bhushan) in 1981 and the country’s highest civilian award (Bharat Ratna) in 1997.

India’s Missile man:

After graduating from MIT in 1958, he applied to fly fighter aircraft for a young Indian Air Force. However, eventually, he did not get through. He was ranked ninth when only eight slots were available in the Indian Air force. This was not the only failure that dr. Kalam has faced.

“when I am dead, do not declare a holiday. Instead, work a day extra”- Dr Kalam

11th president of India:

In 2002, Kalam became the 11th

President of India.

-In 1998, the Pokhran-2nd tests cemented India’s nuclear prowess. Mr Kalam played a crucial role in the whole project.

– As president Mr. Kalam’s inspiring and motivational stirring speeches at the UN and the European parliament are among the best one delivered.

-In the 1980’s he led India’s Missile programme under his leadership, India became a major military power after the successes of Agni and Prithvi.