Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birthday Special: Some Of His Greatest Achievements
On this special occasion of India’s former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s 88th birth anniversary let us remember some of his achievements and the best qualities of India’s Missile Man. Dr Kalam. Avul pakir Jainulabdeen (APJ), who was born in October- 15th-1931, contributed to the world and humanity. He was born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and studied physics and aerospace engineering. Dr Kalam came to be known as the ‘Missile Man Of India for his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. He lived an prestigious and successful life, and his legacy will continue to inspire people around the world. He was always known for his simplicity and kind nature.
In a rare show of unity, all the political parties unanimously voted for dr. Kalam and he became the 11th president of India and famously became the “people’s president in 2002.
■Some of his greatest achievements:
- He was one of the distinguished scientists of India with the special honour of receiving honorary decorates from 30 universities and institutions. He has been awarded the coveted civilian award- ( Padma Bhushan) in 1981 and the country’s highest civilian award (Bharat Ratna) in 1997.
- India’s Missile man:
After graduating from MIT in 1958, he applied to fly fighter aircraft for a young Indian Air Force. However, eventually, he did not get through. He was ranked ninth when only eight slots were available in the Indian Air force. This was not the only failure that dr. Kalam has faced.
- “when I am dead, do not declare a holiday. Instead, work a day extra”- Dr Kalam
- 11th president of India:
In 2002, Kalam became the 11th
President of India.
-In 1998, the Pokhran-2nd tests cemented India’s nuclear prowess. Mr Kalam played a crucial role in the whole project.
– As president Mr. Kalam’s inspiring and motivational stirring speeches at the UN and the European parliament are among the best one delivered.
-In the 1980’s he led India’s Missile programme under his leadership, India became a major military power after the successes of Agni and Prithvi.
- Mr Kalam also became the visiting professor after his completion of his term as President, He wrote extensively and launched many initiatives for youth development. “Wings of Fire” and “India 2020” are modern classics and have motivated millions of people around the world.
- His Books envision his dream of India as a superpower, with Indians as Innovative and unique in their thinking. His inspiring and motivational speeches, His greatest achievements, books all are the finest legacies of a man who spent all his life trying to make the world a better place.