Currently, looking at the war-torn country Afghanistan, foreign minister Dr. S Jaishankar asked how India views and deals with the Taliban leadership. This comment has in this view of S Jaishankar after India has started focusing completely on the Taliban leadership’s approaches towards normal people. He puts the comment indirectly in people’s minds.

Speaking of India’s communication with the Taliban, he said, “At this point of time, we are looking at the evolving situation in Kabul… as Taliban and its representatives have come to Kabul and I think we need to take it from here.” Further, while speaking of India’s future investments and engagements in Afghanistan, he added, “The historical relationship with the Afghan people continues. That will guide our approach in the coming days. I think at this time, these are early days, and our focus on safety and security of the Indian nationals who are there.”

Further, S Jaishankar said, “The situation in Afghanistan is really what has very much the focus of my own engagements here, talking to the UN Secretary-General and other colleagues who are here as well as the US Secretary of State. At the moment we are, like everybody else, very carefully following developments in Afghanistan. I think our focus is on ensuring the security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals who are there.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that India will shift Hindus and Sikhs back to India from Taliban-led Afghanistan sooner. He added that many are desperate to leave the place as soon as possible so the preparations are being taken.

Dr. S Jaishankar, reportedly, reached New York on Monday (August 16) for an important meeting with the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan. For the records, this is the second time in 10 days that the UN body met with ministers to discuss the situation in the country.