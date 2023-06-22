‘Dream Come True’: Karan Johar Get Honoured From UK Parliament, Celebs Shower Blessings!
Karan’s Post
Karan shared the images and wrote, “Today has been such a fantastic day! The distinguished Baroness Verma of Leicester acknowledged me at the British House of Parliament in London, and for that, I am lucky and eternally thankful. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!”
Anil Kapoor responded to the tweet by writing, “Congratulations, my friend.” “Congratulations,” exclaimed Raveena Tandon. Very well earned!” “How wonderful many many congratulations to you,” Soni Razdan said. You truly deserve everything you have. Guru ji congrats, Tiger Shroff remarked in the comments section. Along with others, he was congratulated by Amrita Arora, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, Maniesh Paul, Bhavana Pandey, Navya Nanda, Shaheen Bhatt, and Natasha Poonawalla.
Due to the fact that many of his films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, were filmed there, Karan has a unique bond with the country. According to a statement released by Karan’s team, he was acknowledged in front of Lords and Members of Parliament for his essential contribution to the international entertainment business. The House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the UK Parliament, are both located at the Palace of Westminster, where the event was held.