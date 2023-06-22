‘Dream Come True’: Karan Johar Get Honoured From UK Parliament, Celebs Shower Blessings!

Following his accolade at the UK Parliament in London, filmmaker Karan Johar posted something on his social media. On Tuesday night, Karan also shared pictures from London on Instagram. In the first picture, Karan is seen in front of the UK Parliament in London holding a picture frame containing the letter he got. When he was honored, a second photo was taken within the location. Karan chose a black suit for the occasion.

Karan’s Post

Karan shared the images and wrote, “Today has been such a fantastic day! The distinguished Baroness Verma of Leicester acknowledged me at the British House of Parliament in London, and for that, I am lucky and eternally thankful. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!”

It’s one of those days, he continued, “when I pinch myself and know that dreams really do come true. I want to express my gratitude to everyone for their unreserved affection during my trip. There will be more, I assure you! @ukparliament (hands in the air and a red heart emoji).

Celebs Reacted

Anil Kapoor responded to the tweet by writing, “Congratulations, my friend.” “Congratulations,” exclaimed Raveena Tandon. Very well earned!” “How wonderful many many congratulations to you,” Soni Razdan said. You truly deserve everything you have. Guru ji congrats, Tiger Shroff remarked in the comments section. Along with others, he was congratulated by Amrita Arora, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, Maniesh Paul, Bhavana Pandey, Navya Nanda, Shaheen Bhatt, and Natasha Poonawalla.

Connection Between Karan and UK

Due to the fact that many of his films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, were filmed there, Karan has a unique bond with the country. According to a statement released by Karan’s team, he was acknowledged in front of Lords and Members of Parliament for his essential contribution to the international entertainment business. The House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the UK Parliament, are both located at the Palace of Westminster, where the event was held.