Drink Green Tea for Weight Loss, But Drinking It at Wrong time Can Be Dangerous

Green tea has many health benefits, such as it reduces obesity, but it should be kept in mind that drinking it at the wrong time can be dangerous for your health. Read to know

Benefits of drinking Green Tea

Green tea has made its place in the routine of most people today. After looking at its benefits, people are wanting to drink it instead of milk tea now. It is used from breakfast to afternoon tea. At the same time, many people who are troubled by their obesity, also use it to slim themselves. Sometimes they drink several cups of green tea throughout the day.

Green tea has many benefits. It reduces the accumulated fat on the stomach, gives glow to the skin, and improves digestion. Still, it is not good to drink it continuously. Anyway, nothing should be used excessively. It should also be kept in mind that drinking green tea at the wrong time can also lead to some side effects. Green tea contains caffeine and tannins, which dilute gastric juices and affect your digestion process. It can cause nausea, gastric pain, abdominal pain, or acidity.

Take only 2 to 3 cups in a day

We get maximum benefits of green tea only when taken at the right time and in the right quantity. According to the discoveries and studies were done around the world, green tea has many benefits, but excessive consumption can also have side effects on health. To take advantage of this, drink only 2 to 3 cups of green tea a day.

Always keep track of time

Drink green tea half an hour before a meal or 2 hours after a meal. Do not add sugar or milk to green tea. Drink it with honey. Caffeine and honey’s vitamins present in green tea regenerate neurons. Together they burn the fat present in the body. Honey helps in reducing calories and green tea increases the digestion rate. Do not drink green tea immediately after having a meal.