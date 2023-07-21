Drishyam-Fame Ishita Dutta Welcomes A Baby Boy With Vatsal Seth, Shares First Pic Of Newborn!

Popular couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth is on cloud nine. After the arrival of the little munchkin, a wave of celebration and happiness has started in their house. Ishita and Vatsal have become parents to a baby boy. All their celebrity friends and fans are congratulating the pair for welcoming their first born. Amidst all this, the duo has dropped the first glimpse of their darling from the hospital on social media.

Ishita and Vatsal shows first picture of newborn son

The couple took to Instagram to share with their well wishers the first picture of their cutesy kid. In the photo, Ishita is lying on the hospital bed. She is holding her beloved son in her arms. Vatsal, who became a new dad, is posing with them. He is wearing a wide smile on his face. The pair did not reveal the face of their son. They covered it with a heart emoji.

Dropping this adorable frame, Vatsal wrote, “We are blessed with a baby. Thank you all for the love and wishes.”

Ishita and Vatsal welcome first child after 6 years of marriage

Ishita and Vatsal fell in love while shooting for a serial. The duo tied the knot after dating for some time. They took seven rounds on 28 November 2017. Ishita and Vatsal announced that they are expecting in March, 2023. Since then, the parents-to-be have been sharing every update of this phase with their fans. They had also hosted a baby shower ceremony some time ago, following all the rituals. Ishita and Vatsal’s family members and some close friends participated in this function. The pictures from the event became viral on social media.

Talking about career, both Ishita and Vatsal have done work on TV as well as in Bollywood. Interestingly, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth have played the role of Ajay Devgn’s onscreen kids in ‘Drishyam’ franchise and ‘Tarzan: The Wonder Car’ respectively.