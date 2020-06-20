The 34-year-old Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in his Bandra space on June 14. The Patna-born actor made his Bollywood debut with ‘Kai Po Che’. He had assumed the lead jobs in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, Kedarnath and ‘Chhichhore. His other remarkable movies were – Shuddh Desi Romance (2014), Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015) and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

As his sudden tragic demise had made fans angry and heartbroken they are demanding for equity for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput which has overflowed on social media to the streets of Bihar. Leaders of the Jan Adhikar Students’ Council consumed the models of Bollywood entertainer Salman Khan and director Karan Johar at Kargil Chowk in Patna on Friday and bashed them for being the career destroyers for many non starkids actor’s.

fans have been claiming that seven movies were grabbed from Sushant over the most recent a half year and powerful people in Bollywood purposely made life hard for him. Vishal Kumar, leader of the Jan Adhikar Students’ Council, stated, “Bollywood biggies are behind the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant not being child of a film star was oppressed. Exacting move ought to be made by enrolling a body of evidence against the individuals who harassed Sushant.”

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has also revealed the ugly truth of Bollywood film industry and how the non filmy background actors treated worse and goes through bullying and harassment. Check out the video down below:

Meanwhile on the other hand, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visit the family of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at their home here and gave his condolence. Prasad likewise tweeted: “Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his relatives. Paid my sympathies. A too capable actor with extraordinary talent meet such a deplorable end. Inventive acting in films is left more unfortunate with his tragic end. He needed to accomplish extraordinary statures. He deserved more.”