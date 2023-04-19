Easing The Tremors: The Uplifting Tale Of Cannabis And Parkinson’s Disease



Key Takeaways –

Science is proving that cannabis has positive effects on Parkinson’s Disease.

It’s important to discuss using cannabis as a potential treatment option with your doctor before starting it.

Although research is still in its early stages, many Parkinson’s patients have reported positive effects from using cannabis.

For those living with Parkinson’s disease, the tremors, slowness of movement and other symptoms can be overwhelming and leave sufferers feeling helpless. But luckily, there is hope thanks to modern medical research

Cannabis has been proven to help provide relief for some Parkinson’s patients. Studies conducted over the past few years show that cannabis can help alleviate some symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.

This article will provide an overview of the scientific evidence and studies on cannabis’ potential benefits to patients with Parkinson’s, and all the information is sourced from reputable medical sources.

Scientific Studies For Cannabis As Treatment For Parkinson’s Symptoms

Since the legalization of medical cannabis in many states, many studies have been conducted to investigate its potential as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

Many studies have found that cannabinoids can reduce symptoms such as tremors, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and slow movement.

Because of the compound’s anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective and pain-relieving properties, it makes sense that cannabis could positively affect Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

While further research is needed to prove conclusive results, the current evidence shows that cannabis can help ease tremors and other symptoms associated with Parkinson’s.

Current Restrictions On Cannabis Research

Due to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s classification of cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug, researchers face numerous hurdles when conducting studies on its effectiveness in treating Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

As such, much of the current evidence is based on observational data on animals and or anecdotal evidence.

However, many researchers remain hopeful that further studies can be conducted with more relaxed restrictions on cannabis research.

With more evidence and clinical trials, the potential benefits of cannabis for treating Parkinson’s disease symptoms could become clearer.

Pro Tip: It’s always recommended to speak to a healthcare provider before using cannabis to treat Parkinson’s disease.

Helpful Effects Of Cannabis On People With Parkinson’s

In addition to its potential as a treatment for physical symptoms of Parkinson’s, cannabis can also help with psychological effects. Here are some potential benefits:

Improved Sleep Quality

Cannabis has been known to help people with sleeping problems and can be especially useful for people with Parkinson’s.

Some studies show that cannabis can reduce sleep disturbances, improve the duration of sleep and aid in falling asleep quicker.

Improved Quality Of Life

Research suggests cannabis can help reduce fatigue and anxiety, improving quality of life.

In addition, cannabis can also reduce nausea from medications and improve appetite. Lastly, it can increase overall mobility and make daily activities easier for Parkinson’s sufferers.

Reduced Anxiety and Stress

Cannabis has been known to reduce anxiety and stress.

Studies show cannabinoids can activate the brain’s endocannabinoid system, modulating emotional processing and reducing stress. This could benefit those with Parkinson’s, who may be prone to higher anxiety levels.

Improved Mood

Cannabis can also help boost mood. Cannabinoids found in cannabis have been known to activate the brain’s reward system, which helps regulate emotions and behavior.

This could benefit those with Parkinson’s who may struggle with depression.

Potential Risks Associated with Cannabis Use

While the potential benefits of cannabis for those with Parkinson’s disease are promising, there are also risks associated with its use.

Most importantly, research and discuss any potential risks with your doctor before starting a cannabis regimen.

Here are some of the potential risks of cannabis use:

Risk Of Addiction

Cannabis can be addictive, and patients with Parkinson’s may have a greater susceptibility to addiction compared to other populations. It is important for those taking cannabis to monitor their usage and seek help if necessary.

Impaired Cognition

Using marijuana can lead to impaired cognition, including difficulty concentrating and memory loss. People with Parkinson’s may be more susceptible to these effects, so it is important to monitor cognitive performance while using cannabis.

Risk Of Interaction With Other Drugs

Cannabis can interact with certain medications, including those commonly used in Parkinson’s treatment.

It is important to discuss any potential drug interactions with your doctor before taking cannabis, as it can cause adverse reactions and diminish the effectiveness of other medications.

Increased Risk For Other People

Using cannabis can also increase the risk for other people, such as young children, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions.

It is important to take precautions when using cannabis and keep it out of the reach of children or not smoking in public.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is The Most Common Cannabinoid Used To Treat Parkinson’s Disease?

The most common cannabinoid used to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s is cannabidiol (CBD). CBD has been found to have anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties, which can help reduce the severity of symptoms.

Can You Overdose On Cannabis?

It is impossible to overdose on cannabis as it contains no lethal doses. However, too much cannabis can lead to adverse effects such as dizziness and confusion. It is important to use caution when using cannabis and to start with a low dose.

Conclusion

Several studies have linked cannabis use to potential benefits for those with Parkinson’s disease. Cannabis can help reduce sleep disturbances, improve the quality of life and reduce anxiety and stress. It is important to buy cannabis products from reputable licensed vendors like Mission Organic in San Francisco.

However, it is important to discuss any potential risks with your doctor before using cannabis as a treatment for Parkinson’s. With proper precautions, cannabis can be an effective tool in managing symptoms related to Parkinson’s disease.

