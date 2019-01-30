Easy Fingers Does It!!!!!!

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Typically clasical guitar soloists and or duos do away with the customary Bach at the top of their set. R2T2 – comprising Raphaël Bereau and Tizoc Romero did the same in their recent exposition at Alliance Francaise, Calcutta, but it was also part of an elaborate plan. Bach’s ‘Allemande for 2 cellos, Suite No. 2’ – a Baroque dance piece in A-minor was succeeded with Italian Baroque composer, Domenico Scarlatti’s playful ‘Sonata for Cembalo’ which was in A-major. A slight constricted commencement, they did successfully harness the warranted sharp warm tones in the second piece.

“Baroque music was from Germany, Italy, Spain”, mentioned Bereau, to segue to Issac Albeniz’s ‘Prelude’, ‘Malgueña’ and ‘Aragon’. Their duplication of the upright piano sonics in the G-major and C-major arpeggios during the more rhythmical ‘Malgueña’ was noteworthy. Staying within the Spanish territory, they launched into rarely heard, ‘Tonadilla’ of Joaquín Ridrigo and switched the two movements to play the ‘Minuet Pomposo’ which opened up the harmonics before the ‘Andante (moderately slow)’, to even out the tempo of the set thus far. This piece was originally written for the guitar while all the preceding ones were transcriptions.

Bereau’s free-tone self-composition loosely bedded on A-minor, ‘Green Light’ which came next could have benefited from compactness and purpose of the kind he accorded to his other self composed piece, ‘Sunset in Rovinj’. The piece was along the minimalist lines of Steve Reich and Philip Glass. Building up on the 1-2-3/1-2-3 ; 1-2-3-4/1-2-3-4 with an estival burst at the heart, it terminated abruptly – in a good way – accompanied by a low whispering note.

In between they played Astor Piazzolla’s sharp tango-tension fused ‘Zita’ and reprised the composer after ‘Rovinj’. Originally written for a Tango ensemble, this for-guitar transcription partially arranged by Sérgio Assad, was the most difficult piece on two counts. Besides the inherent rhythmical complexity, Romero had to simulate the other instruments to fortify the ambient harmonics and the duo did really excel. It could be called the highlight of the concert along with their official programme ender, Paulo Bellinati’s popular ‘Jongo’, which saw the duo keep tandem with a taut soundboard percussion using fingers, knuckles and lower-palms.

The evening was rounded off with an encore – French (finally!) composer’s Erik Marchelie’s ‘Comme L’Dance’ while Manuel Ponce’s short ‘intermezzo’ and Dusan Bogdanovic’s Balkan dance tune, ‘No Feathers on This Frog’s were also in the repertoire. Like their mien, the duo kept their playing intimate and internal.