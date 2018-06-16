Trending
Palak Sharma 0

It is the pious festival of Eid and your favourite celebrities from B-town and Tell-wood have put their best fashion foot forward to celebrate Eid. Celebrations are in full swing around the world and people are indulging in the celebration of Eid with their near and dear ones. Blessings, sweets and happiness are being exchanged with one’s loved ones.

On this beautiful day, we spotted some celebs celebrating Eid around the city with friends and family. We couldn’t help but notice just how stylish they look. Here are some of our favourite looks from today’s celeb spotting:

  • Jacqueline Fernandez looking splendid in lavender

#jacquelinefernandez #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

  • Zayn Malik goes traditional

#eidmubarak wishes from #zaynmallik

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

  • Manyata Dutt with her adorable little ones

#eidmubarak from @maanayata and her adorable kids

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

  • Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

#Shoaikakieid #dodilmilrahehain #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Beautiful couple #shoaibibrahim #dipikakakkar #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

  • Gauhar Khan looking gorgeous in yellow

 

#eidmubarak wishes from @gauaharkhan 🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

  • Farhan Akhtar looking dapper in blue

#farhanakhtar with his kids snapped on the occasion of #eid #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

  • Dia Mirza looking ethereal as ever

#diamirza on the occasion of #eid #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

Lovely #diamirza with a beautiful message on the occasion of #eid #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

#diamirza with #sahilsanga on occasion of #eid #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

 

  • Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra

#rajkundra #shilpashetty on the occasion of #eid #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

#shilpashetty wishes everyone on the auspicious day of #eid #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

  • Konkana Sen Sharma

#konkanasensharma on the occasion of #eid #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

  • Maestro Shankar Mahadevan with his lovely family

The entire #shankarmahadev family together on the occasion of #eid #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

  • Saiyami Kher

#saiyamikher snapped on occasion of #eid #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

  • Rohit Roy and Mansi Joshi

#rohitroy #manasijoshi step out on occasion of #eid #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

  • Anil Kapoor

#anilkapoor on occasion of #eid #eidmubarak

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

 

Tags:
Categories: Bollywood Trending