It is the pious festival of Eid and your favourite celebrities from B-town and Tell-wood have put their best fashion foot forward to celebrate Eid. Celebrations are in full swing around the world and people are indulging in the celebration of Eid with their near and dear ones. Blessings, sweets and happiness are being exchanged with one’s loved ones.
On this beautiful day, we spotted some celebs celebrating Eid around the city with friends and family. We couldn’t help but notice just how stylish they look. Here are some of our favourite looks from today’s celeb spotting:
- Jacqueline Fernandez looking splendid in lavender
- Zayn Malik goes traditional
- Manyata Dutt with her adorable little ones
- Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar
- Gauhar Khan looking gorgeous in yellow
- Farhan Akhtar looking dapper in blue
- Dia Mirza looking ethereal as ever
- Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra
- Konkana Sen Sharma
- Maestro Shankar Mahadevan with his lovely family
- Saiyami Kher
- Rohit Roy and Mansi Joshi
- Anil Kapoor