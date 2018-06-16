It is the pious festival of Eid and your favourite celebrities from B-town and Tell-wood have put their best fashion foot forward to celebrate Eid. Celebrations are in full swing around the world and people are indulging in the celebration of Eid with their near and dear ones. Blessings, sweets and happiness are being exchanged with one’s loved ones.

On this beautiful day, we spotted some celebs celebrating Eid around the city with friends and family. We couldn’t help but notice just how stylish they look. Here are some of our favourite looks from today’s celeb spotting:

Jacqueline Fernandez looking splendid in lavender

#jacquelinefernandez #eidmubarak A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:18pm PDT

Zayn Malik goes traditional

#eidmubarak wishes from #zaynmallik A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 15, 2018 at 1:54am PDT

Manyata Dutt with her adorable little ones

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

#Shoaikakieid #dodilmilrahehain #eidmubarak A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:19pm PDT

Beautiful couple #shoaibibrahim #dipikakakkar #eidmubarak A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 16, 2018 at 1:41am PDT

Gauhar Khan looking gorgeous in yellow

#eidmubarak wishes from @gauaharkhan 🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 16, 2018 at 1:22am PDT

Farhan Akhtar looking dapper in blue

Dia Mirza looking ethereal as ever

Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra

Konkana Sen Sharma

Maestro Shankar Mahadevan with his lovely family

Saiyami Kher

Rohit Roy and Mansi Joshi