Eight Indian Movies Whose Nude Scenes Shook The Censor Board And Faced A Ban; Checkout!

In this article, you will know about some of those erotic films whose nudity forced the CBFC to ban them. Many films got approval for release after removing their objectionable scenes, while there were some films that were not allowed to be released by the CBFC in Indian theatres. Let’s checkout eight such Indian movies whose nude scenes shook the censor board and faced a ban.

Fire

The story of the film Fire (1998) was based on lesbian relationships. Sabana Azmi and Nandita Das played the role of lesbian partners. There was a lot of anger in different communities regarding this film’s story plot and there was also controversy about nude scenes and characters of this film. Later, after some cuts and changes, the Censor Board allowed the film to be released in May 1998 with A-certificate.

Bandit Queen

Phoolan Devi herself had also objected to this film based on her life. The Censor Board also had objections to its nude sins and abusive language and dialogue. The character of Phoolan Devi was played by actress Seema Biswas in the film. Later with some cuts and changes and after settling the dispute with Phoolan devi, the film was allowed to be released by the Censor Board with A-certificate.

Kama Sutra -A Tale Of Love

In this 1996 film, actresses Indira Verma and Sarita Chaudhary gave very hot nude scenes. Superstar Rekha also played a major role in this film. Later this film was released in India after some cuts. But even after these cuts, the scenes of this film set the silver screen on fire.

Paanch

This 2003 Anurag Kashyap film starred Kay Kay Menon and Padmini Kolhapure’s sister Tejaswini Kolhapure. The Censor Board had banned the film due to its dialogues and nude scenes and recommended some important cuts. But it was still unreleased.

Sins

This film was inspired by a true incident from Kerala. The affair of a Catholic priest and Nun and then murder of Nun by the priest was shown in this film. The film also had very hot love-making scenes between actor Shiney Ahuja and actress Seema Rahmani. The Catholic Christians of India also had objections to this film and the Censor Board had objections to the nude scenes of this film. After a legal battle and some cuts, the film was allowed to release in 2005.

Gaandu

When this 2010 film starring Anubrata Basu and Rii Sen was first screened publicly in India until 2012 at the Osian Film Festival, its full frontal nude scenes and abusive dialogues drew strong objection from the audience. This film was never released in the theaters of India.

The Painted House

Made in 2015, the film featured the female actress completely naked in several scenes. The CBFC had suggested necessary cuts for this film which were not considered by the producers and the film could not be released in India. The film starred Neha Mahajan, Kaladharan Nair and Akram Mohammed in the lead roles.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Due to the obscene and nude scenes shown in this film in 2017 and its consonance, this film was released after more than 16 cuts suggested by CBFC. Ratna Pathak, Ahana Kumar, Konkna Sen Gupta and Plabita Borthakur played the main characters in the film.