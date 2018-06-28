Share

The teaser for much-awaited ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ is finally out and it is giving us all the romantic feels. ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ which stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, will release on 12 October this year. It is directed by a newbie director Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The teaser for the film was released earlier today and it is giving us major romantic feels. The film is set in a small town in Punjab and is a modern take on love stories. The teaser opens with the dialogue “True love ke raaste mei koi na koi syaapa hota hi hota hai“. Ain’t that the truth? Especially, when it comes to Bollywood. And we sure love such dramatic love stories.

The teaser of the film has sure left the viewers excited and wanting for more. This will be the first time that Anil Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. And what’s more interesting is that the duo will be playing the role of on-screen father and daughter, as well.

A superstar from the 90s era, Juhi Chawla, will be back on screen after a long time. Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla are playing the role of a couple in the movie, who have shared screen-space after 11 long years. What makes the movie interesting is that Sonam Kapoor is paired opposite the very talented and versatile actor Rajkummar Rao for the first time and their Jodi looks refreshing.

The movie has also recreated the original song ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ from the movie 1942: A Love Story which sounds lovely. About this, the director Shelly Chopra Dhar said “Yes, we are recreating the original and we want to replicate its iconic status. It’s hard to beat the original so I will be happy if we are at par with it. However, we’ll have to wait and see who sings the new version and for whom in the film,”

