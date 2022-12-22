‘Ek Saal Kharab Kya Gaya, Palti Maar Gaye,’ Rohit Shetty Bravely Defends Bollywood, Get Loud Cheers From Audience!

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently promoting his upcoming film Cirkus. During one of the interactions, the director who is famous for helming action and comedy movies was asked to comment on the poor performance of Hindi movies on the box office this year. To this, Shetty gave a fantastic reaction and his response left everyone in the audience cheering for him.

Listing all the wonderful films that Bollywood has created over the years, Rohit reminded how ungrateful cinema lovers are behaving these days. He said that it was just for one year that Hindi movies had a poor run and people changed sides totally. “Bachpan se aapne Amit Ji ko dekha hoga, Akshay Kumar ko dekha hoga, Ajay Devgn Ko dekha hoga, dekhi hogi Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Khiladi, Hum Aapke Hain kaun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, DDLJ, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Singham, Golmaal, Sooryavanshi, Hera Pheri, Munna Bhai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, aur ab bas ek saal kharaab gaya aur aap palti maar rahe ho?” stated the Chennai Express maker. Furthermore, Rohit asserted the fact that ‘rats are the first ones to jump the ship when it sinks’.

As the filmmaker made these remarks, spectators burst out with loud cheers for him. They started chanting his name to praise his reply. Ranveer Singh who was present there also got excited at how passionately Rohit defended Bollywood.

A page on Reddit made this video viral in no time. Alongside the clip, it wrote, “Rohit Shetty is saying pure facts and defended Bollywood, salute to him for this”.

For the unversed, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma among others is set for a theatrical release on December 23.