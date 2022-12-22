‘Ek Saal Kharab Kya Gaya, Palti Maar Gaye,’ Rohit Shetty Bravely Defends Bollywood, Get Loud Cheers From Audience!
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently promoting his upcoming film Cirkus. During one of the interactions, the director who is famous for helming action and comedy movies was asked to comment on the poor performance of Hindi movies on the box office this year. To this, Shetty gave a fantastic reaction and his response left everyone in the audience cheering for him.
As the filmmaker made these remarks, spectators burst out with loud cheers for him. They started chanting his name to praise his reply. Ranveer Singh who was present there also got excited at how passionately Rohit defended Bollywood.
A page on Reddit made this video viral in no time. Alongside the clip, it wrote, “Rohit Shetty is saying pure facts and defended Bollywood, salute to him for this”.
For the unversed, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma among others is set for a theatrical release on December 23.