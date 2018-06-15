There have been many speculations doing the round since past few months about the sequel to 2014’s hit film ‘Ek Villain’. Amidst all the speculations, a source has confirmed that ‘Ek Villain 2’ is on the cards. ‘Ek Villain’ was released in 2014 which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif. It was a romantic-thriller which was applauded by the audience for its intense storyline and stupendous performances by the actor. Due to its immense success, ‘Ek Villain’ is going to have a sequel the work on which has already started.

Film’s producer Ekta Kapoor has reportedly asked a bunch of writers to start work on the plot for ‘Ek Villain 2’. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the lead role but the old cast from the first movie won’t be joining him in the sequel. A fresh set of actors will be roped in for the second installment of the movie.

A source confirmed to Mumbai Mirror, “Work on Ek Villain 2 has just kicked off. The premise of the original is great for a potential franchise.” Moreover, Mohit Suri, who directed the first part of the movie, will not direct the sequel. Ekta Kapoor will rope in another maestro to direct the film.

Ekta Kapoor will team up with Sidharth Malhotra for another project apart from ‘Ek Villain 2’. This duo is all set to work together on a film titled ‘Shotgun Shaadi’. Talking about ‘Shotgun Shaadi’ Ekta Kapoor said, “It’s my Grease Lightning (the 1977 American biographical film) in today’s times with Sid.”

Other than these two upcoming projects, Sidharth Malhotra is also going to star in Kargil War hero Vikram Batra’s biopic. Recently, Sidharth made the announcement on his social media pages saying, “Dharma Productions & Shabbir Boxwala collaborate to present the true story of bravery & patriotism – the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra”

The post further announced “Sidharth Malhotra in the lead as Sher Shah Vikram Batra, Directed by Vishnu Vardhan and Written by Sandeep Shrivastava”

Sidharth surely has a lot of interesting projects lined up and we are excited to see Sidharth in these films!