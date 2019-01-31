Ekta Kapoor Embraces Parenthood Through Surrogacy

Share

Producer Ekta Kapoor has become a single mother to a baby boy through In-Vitro-Fertilisation (IVF) and surrogacy on Sunday. As per sources the baby is fine and will be home soon. Meanwhile wishes are pouring in for Ekta congratulating her for the new addition to her family. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, took to Twitter to congratulate the newbie mom on Thursday. Have a look at the post below:

Many congratulations and lots of love dearest @ektaravikapoor. Welcome to parenthood and joy… https://t.co/3uK93OvKEb — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 31, 2019



Ekta Kapoor’s close friend and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also congratulated her for the baby. “And this is the most heartening news this morning. Many congratulations Ekta. Welcome to the world and joy of parenting. God bless your baby with good health and lots of masti,” he tweeted

And this is the most heartening news this morning. Many congratulations Ekta. Welcome to the world and joy of parenting. God bless your baby with good health and lots of masti. 🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/dG92HnK2G1 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 31, 2019



Back in 2017 Ekta Kapoor’s brother and Bollywood actor also opted for surrogacy to have his son Lakshyya. The proud father took to his Instagram handle and announced his fatherhood. And now following his footsteps Ekta has also welcomed her baby.



For the uninitiated, Ekta shares a very close bond with nephew, Laksshya. She once shared , “My life has changed.” And further added, “If there’s anything that’s most important in my life [now], then that’s Laksshya. Every day, he does something new and we all look forward to that. I miss him every time I’m travelling on work. you know, the lakshya (target) of my life now is to look after Laksshya.”



While talking to a leading daily when she was asked if she is going to tie the knot soon the producer replied “All my friends, who were married are now unmarried. With the amount of divorces I have seen recently, I think I am the more patient one. At least, I waited for it. I definitely know one thing, that I want a child but marriage, I don’t know. I don’t have time for myself, if I get a couple of hours, I would like to go to a spa. I look forward to a one-day vacation with friends. I love my work, so I don’t crib. People tell me to give it up if you have such a problem with it. I won’t, I would get so bored. I’d rather be busy than bored”.



We extend our heartiest congratulations to the newbie mom.