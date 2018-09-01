Share

Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, the fans are waiting for the show with bated breath. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari was reported to play a role of Prerna in the reboot. However, she turned it down. This news was confirmed by Shweta Tiwari herself.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shweta Tiwari had said, “Yes, I would have told her to go ahead and do it. In fact, everybody was saying, even from Balaji (production house) that she should do it. It was she who said ‘No mom, I don’t think I can do a daily soap and work day in and day out. I cannot do that at this point in time,” she said.

The actress further went on to say that she never tries to tell her daughter what to do and she is free to take her own decisions.“I never force anything on her or tell her what to do. She’s a very intelligent girl. She wants to be an actress; she has already decided that if she will do anything in her life then it will be related to this industry. But, she’s the one who takes her own call and says no or yes to projects,” said Shweta.

But now, we hear that Ekta Kapoor has further denied the reports stating that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter was approached to play Prerna. Ekta Kapoor rubbished Shweta Tiwari’s claim on her Twitter handle. Ekta took to her Twitter account and wrote, “Aaah reaaaaaly?????????? How come I don’t know.”

Aaah reaaaaaly?????????? How come I don’t know https://t.co/agk0UMjqI1 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes has been roped in to play the role of Prerna in KZK 2. In the recent leaked pictures, we got to see Erica Fernandes in a Bengali attire, and also witnessed Parth Samthaan’s new look for the show. Kasautii Zindagii Kay goes on air from September 25, 2018.

Coming back to Ekta’s tweet, Did she just discredit Shweta’s claim? Well, we wonder what Shweta Tiwari has to say about it.



