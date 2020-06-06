Veteran actor Jitendra’s daughter Ekta Kapoor has found herself in some legal trouble. She has been rising to fame with her web series but one of those named XXX has gotten her into a complicated situation. A few days back Bigg Boss 13 famed Hindustani Bhau had filed a complaint against Ekta Kapoor and now a police case has been filed and FIR lodged against Ekta in Madhya Pradesh.

Ekta Kapoor. (File Photo: IANS)

According to a report published in spotboye.com, An FIR has been filed against Ekta and three more people Madhya Pradesh for hurting religious sentiments and insulting national emblems and spreading obscenity through her web-series. As per a tweet by news agency ANI, “Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against Producer Ekta Kapoor in Indore alleging insult to the national emblem, Hindu gods & Army personnel in Alt Balaji’s XXX web series.”

Another report published in India.com states that a complaint has been filed against the producers and writers of the show under Sections 294 (obscenity) and 298 (hurting religious sentiments) of the Information Technology Act and India Under the relevant provisions of the State Emblem (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act. Ekta Kapoor and her production house Alt Balaji is yet to respond on the police complaint.

A few days ago, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau announced that he will be exposing a celebrity and on next day he sent a legal notice Ekta Kapoor. when spotboye.com, got in touch with Bhau’s lawyer he said, “We have sent a legal notice to Ekta Kapoor. In the notice, we have mentioned that she tenders an apology to the Indian Army, pay damages of Rs. 100 crore to the Indian government, remove the illicit episode and refrain from doing any such acts further again. And we have also kept the condition to be followed within 14 days else we will be going ahead strictly along with the police complaint as well as a petition in high court to ban ALT Balaji”.

Also read: Hindustani Bhau Slaps Ekta Kapoor With A Police Case, Shows Live Video & Says “, “Wait and watch aage kya hota hai.”