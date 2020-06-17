Sushant Singh Rajput’s abrupt destruction who passed on because of self destruction in the wake of engaging with gloom has dazed numerous and it is getting hard for everybody to deal with his demise. Be that as it may, as individuals are grieving over his destruction, the other piece of the world are accusing some Bollywood biggies as the explanation for Sushant’s awful passing. To such an extent that an argument has been recorded against Bollywood makers and movie producers, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor and on-screen character Salman Khan. Ekta Kapoor who offered Sushant the huge reprieve with Pavitra Rishta even responded to the news report and lashed out on the report on her Instagram.

After the post, we saw many TV celebs who sooner or later have highlighted in Balaji Telefilms, supporting the maker. Television stars like Naagin 3’s Aashka Goradia, Mahhi Vij, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 entertainer Pooja Banerjee, Bigg Boss’ Divya Agarwal, Aamir Ali, Sara Khan and a lot more exhibited their most extreme help for Ekta Kapoor on her post’s remark area. Aashka Goradia stated, “You have made innumerable lives and professions, incalculable. Days and more when you cross individuals and they thank you for getting mammoth of good transform them, that is you! This is so tragic and I am so heartbroken. @ektarkapoor You are an uplifter, period.”

As Pooja coulnt able to cope up to the news as she commented, “Is it for real?? It feels as if the virus has infected the minds.. We love you and Balaji Telefilms!! We all are with You ma’am.” While Aamir Ali said, “This is ridiculous… so so not right..”

While sharing the news about police complaint, she wrote a new, “Thanku for the case for not casting sushi….when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls @let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth [email protected] CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!! credit: @jagranenglishnews… A police case has been filed against eight people including Bollywood directors @karanjohar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and @ektarkapoor along with actor @beingsalmankhan in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha stated, “In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.”