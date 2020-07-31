On July 28, 2020, Sushant’s dad had documented FIR and had blamed Rhea for abetment to self destruction, charging that she had conned Sushant monetarily and had intellectually irritated him.Earlier there were reports that Rhea was shopping with Sushant’s credit and check cards throughout the previous 11 months. Likewise, Sushant’s dad has affirmed that Rhea had pulled back 15 crores from Sushant’s record, in any case, presently his CA has suppressed these reports.

In a selective meeting with India Today TV, Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA, Sandeep Shridhar uncovered that Sushant didn’t have as much cash as guaranteed by his relatives. He was cited as saying, “No major transfer except a few thousand to Rhea’s account. Once Rhea’s mother has transferred him 33,000. He was a film star so he had to maintain his lifestyle and expenses. They both travelled together and he lived as per his wish”

He further gathered that Sushant and Rhea used to go into a single unit and his total assets had diminished over the most recent one year, “He would spend on shopping and further expenses like rent and other things like travel which they travelled together. His networth was not that much as is being claimed. His income had dropped from the last one year.”

He had additionally shared subtleties of the use done from Sushant’s record. Here is the separation of the use, “2.78 cr from jan 2019 to june 2020 GSt pk. Plus income tax. Rs 61 lakh Kwan (a talent management company payment). Rs 2 crore term deposit in kotak Mahindra. Rs 60 lakh rent. Rs 3.87 lakh to estate agent. Rs 26.40 lakh rent for lanavala farm house. Rs 4.87 lakh for expenditure while they travelled together. Rs 50 lakh for foreign tour. Rs 2.5 crore Assam to Kerala tour. Rs 9 lakh donation to Milap.”

As per the bank records got to by Republic TV, Rhea had made some robust withdrawals from Sushant’s record. As per their report, “With a balance of over Rs. 4 crores, 62 lakh in November 2019, Sushant’s bank balance dropped to just little over Rs. 1 crore in Feb 2020, documents showed. From flight tickets worth Rs. 81, 000 for Showik Chakraborty, Rhea’s hair, makeup, shopping, parlour expense, worth over 1 lakh, to her personal expenses, Sushant’s bank statements revealed shocking details.”