Empowering Change in the Film Industry: An Interview with Ekaterina Behor

Meet Ekaterina Behor, an award-winning producer based in Los Angeles. Today, she shares her expertise with us.

Ekaterina is a force of nature. Working in film, music video, and commercials she has taken the media industry by storm. Her projects have been screened worldwide and received awards at prestigious festivals. She has worked for one of Russia’s top TV music channels, has been involved in projects with Netflix, and produced commercials for many clients including Tide, Honda, and Toyota. While Ekaterina has an impressive career, there is so much more she would like to achieve. Her industry constantly evolves, with more women in front and behind the camera. But there is still so much work to do and Ekaterina is committed to actively being part of this positive change. We were delighted to learn about her expertise and ask her a few questions about her career and how she foresees the industry changing.

Could you tell us a little bit about your background? How did you get started in the film industry?

I studied journalism at University in Russia where I am originally from. Ever since I was a little girl, I was drawn to storytelling to movies, I was fascinated by them. After my journalism studies, I switched gears. I started working as a producer for a famous jewellery brand called Silver Wings before becoming a line producer for the Russian television broadcasting channel MUSIC BOX, the equivalent of MTV. I enjoyed working on some of Russia’s most famous music video programs. I moved to Los Angeles after that and never looked back because I decided to focus on foreign productions and expand my horizons.

What are some of your favourite projects so far? Do you have a preference for the medium?

I work in scripted fiction such as short and feature films or TV series but also non-scripted such as music videos or commercials. I like all mediums equally because they present different sets of challenges and there are advantages to the various processes. In the scripted world, we film for much longer, the pre-production process can take weeks or months. We get to know the team, form a bond and a real camaraderie can happen on set. With music videos and commercials, the process is much quicker, but it also allows to explore so many different visual worlds and concepts. No matter what I work on, storytelling is at the core of it, I do this job because of its impact on people. Working with the cast and crew and collaborating all together is also why I chose this business. It is hard to pick a single project so I will name a few. I loved working on the film Volatility, a female-centric drama focused on the resiliency of a woman leaving an abusive relationship. In an industry where men often outnumber the positions behind the camera, we had a great female screenwriter, 1st AD, production designer, and other women working in the camera and electric departments. Another project I loved to work on was Invincible, an inspiring dance video that tells the captivating story of a young girl’s transformative journey of self-discovery as she navigates the intricacies of life, relationships, and personal growth through the universal language of dance. This project won many awards, including Best Music Video at Vesuvius and the Wallachia International Film Awards.

Your career is impressive, from a web series that gathered millions of views, to film projects that screened at over 20 festivals… to producing commercials for huge brands such as Toyota. How do you set goals for yourself? Do you have a dream collaborator?

When it comes to goal setting, I focus on projects that are meaningful to me and have the potential to go far, while offering quality entertainment and having a positive impact on the audience. There are so many filmmakers and artists I would like to collaborate with or continue to work together. I enjoyed working with Ruslana Gee, an executive producer and also the lead actress and singer of the show Teens. This is the web series that you just mentioned that went viral on Youtube. In this coming-of-age web series, we explore the transition from girlhood to adulthood as the three main characters graduate high school. I am really proud of it and intend to continue working with Ruslana. I also look up to Lauren Shuler Donner, a prolific film producer, particularly known for her work in the superhero genre. It’s a niche that is particularly male-driven so I admire her.

You have already made a significant impact on the film industry and your achievements are notable. What does the future hold for you?

I am currently working on a terrifyingly beautiful promotional video for Halloween Haunt 2023. Of course, I want to continue making this positive impact, fostering change, and telling female-driven stories. Personally, I enjoy stories about women’s empowerment. Projects that highlight female characters overcoming adversity, breaking stereotypes, and achieving success in various fields. I also like stories that focus on the bonds between women, such as friendships, sisterhood, and mentorship. These narratives can delve into the complexities, support, and growth within these relationships.



As a highly-demanded professional with a prolific career, you have worked with many esteemed women filmmakers and actresses. Have you seen gender equality evolve over the years in the film industry? What are some changes that you’ve noticed?

I have a lot to say on the subject. Gender equality in the film industry has undergone significant changes and progress. While there have been long-standing challenges and disparities, efforts have been made to address these issues and create a more inclusive and equal industry. Over the years, there has been an increasing number of women working behind the camera in the film industry. Women are taking on roles as directors, cinematographers, writers, producers, and other key positions, contributing their unique perspectives and talents to the filmmaking process. A lot has changed since the Me Too movement started, for instance. As a producer, I am deeply involved in the hiring process of the department heads. I notice more equality. Still, I don’t have a goal to have an all-female crew, because I don’t think it’s fair. But when I hire people, I do it based on their talent, not their gender. I do want to champion women, especially those starting in the film industry. I am always available for feedback or to share my experience and advise newcomers. I have also noticed changes in the festival world. There are film festivals dedicated to showcasing movies that centre around female characters or are made by women filmmakers. These festivals provide a platform for networking, collaboration, and recognition of female specialists in the industry. They help create a supportive environment that motivates and encourages more women to pursue careers in filmmaking. A few female creators reached out to me after winning such festivals. Some of them tell me that I am an inspiration and that they look up to my work. It is very moving to me to be passing the baton and encouraging a new generation of filmmakers.

We also now thankfully have female protagonists that are 3 dimensional.

I am lucky enough to work with some of the best writers and notice the change first-hand in the global landscape. There is a growing range of inspiring movies that highlight the stories and experiences of women. These films can impact audience mindsets, challenge stereotypes, and promote gender equality. By showcasing strong female characters and addressing relevant issues, these movies contribute to a more inclusive and diverse representation of women on screen. This applies to different genres such as animation, drama or action. Some of my favourite ones these past few years include Wild, Mad Max: Fury Road, Little Women, Frozen, Maleficent, or Joy. I enjoyed working on Margaret, a story about a woman who tries to remember who she is and she gets freedom after she remembers her strong nature and female power. The creative producer and the lead actress was Ellen Hollman, known for Matrix Resurrections, Spartacus, and Love and Monsters. It was an honour to work with her.

While progress has been made, it is important to note that work is still to be done. Gender inequality persists in certain aspects of the industry, such as the underrepresentation of women in top executive positions and the persistent gender pay gap. However, the ongoing efforts, advocacy, and changes discussed above demonstrate a clear evolution toward a more inclusive and equal film industry.

It was a pleasure chatting with you. We have no doubt you will continue leaving a mark on the entertainment industry. Thank you for sharing your expertise with us!

Thank you for having me. I feel privileged to share my story and hope to inspire other female creators to invest in the limitless possibilities of women-centric filmmaking.

Interviewed by Theresa Flemming