There are no two ways that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is the most mysterious of all times. He was found hanging in his home but as per the claims made by his family, he couldn’t have killed himself. Everything surrounding his death has led to a debate in the industry and one of the heated topics is nepotism. Now, we have Emraan Hashmi speaking on this very issue.

In a recent interview with The New Indian Express, Emraan Hashmi opened up about the social media debate over nepotism and stated how people are settling their own personal score after Sushant’s death. “Your heart goes out to his (Sushant) family at this point in time. And you need to allow them to heal through this. It’s become a bit of a circus on social media, and it is something I stay away from. There are a lot of people who have asked me to comment on nepotism and stuff and I say ‘I have already put that out’. It’s been fueled and people have their ego at play, they are kind of bashing each other and they probably have things from the past and they are settling those scores. It seems like that and it is extremely toxic. I hope it ends soon,” said Emraan.

Currently, the Mumbai Police, as well as the Bihar Police, are carrying out the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The late actor’s father has filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty reportedly under charges of abetment of suicide, cheating and more.