Gauri Khan recently took to twitter and shared pictures with her daughter Suhana, who is currently studying at Ardingly college in Sussex. Along with one of the pictures, the stunning lady wrote a caption that read “Partying in style… enjoying the final year of Ardingly”. Gauri visited her and the two later went out to celebrate her last year of college. Suhana looked like a doll in a beautiful short silver dress and her mom Gauri chose casual over anything party-like and wore a casual tee and denims with a military jacket.

Floored by the two, SRK shared the pictures with the caption “Was reading and came across this line….’ Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies…sach hi hai!!”

Was reading and came across this line….’ Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies…sach hi hai!! pic.twitter.com/sk0CwIMoMP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 10, 2018

Suhana is giving a tough competition to all the star kids in B-town. With each passing day, murmurs about Suhana entering the industry are getting stronger. Fan pages dedicated to her are always speculating about her Bollywood debut. While talking about the constant attention his kids receive on social media, SRK told TOI, “I’ll use this platform because my kids have been saying this, okay? Aryan and Suhana are not on Twitter, they’re not on Facebook. They have two Instagram accounts that I don’t know about because I’m not allowed to follow them.”

Shahrukh Khan is always sharing one picture or the other of his kids. Here are some of the recent pictures:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero co starring Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif. This will be their second movie together after the YRF venture, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. In the movie, SRK is playing the role of a vertically challenged man who falls in love with with a Bollywood actress (Katrina Kaif). Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018.