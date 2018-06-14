Rumour has it! The king of comedy, Kapil Sharma’s career is currently facing a downfall. We have observed that ever since Sunil Grover controversy happened, Kapil is struggling to make a huge comeback and mark his place again in our eyes.

But, as we all know, Bhai is there for all! And Kapil is no exception. Kapil recently made a comeback on Twitter (yes, the famous Twitter account of Kapil) and even revealed that he will be back soon, better and healthier.

According to recent reports, it looks like Kapil is going to make a comeback with Salman Khan in his next film which will be directed by Bhai’s own brother, Sohail Khan. Currently, Salman is busy with the promotion of his movie ‘Race 3. But in a recent interaction, he revealed that he got several projects lined up, ‘Bharat’, ‘Dabangg 3’, ‘Sher Khan’, ‘Kick 2’ and even a dance film by Remo Dsouza. Though ‘Sher Khan’ was widely discussed earlier as well but no progress was made since then. But now, it seems like Salman is all set to work on the completion of his projects.

A few years ago, when Sohail Khan was judging a comedy show, he made a promise to the king of comedy that he would sign him in one of his films. Now it looks like Sohail is actually a promise keeper and would probably cast Kapil in his film.

All fingers crossed! We hope we would be able to see Kapil on the big screen again and that maybe, that could prove to be a huge lift in his career also!