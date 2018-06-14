The famous Bahu, Akshara AKA Hina Khan was recently spotted with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Goa where the lovebirds were enjoying a vacation. Hina has been working really hard with back to back episodes after the controversial show Bigg Boss, and it seems like she actually needed this vacation spree and who could have been a better partner other than her own producer beau Rocky, eh?

Well, we have got some inside photographs of these two on this vacay, which Hina apparently uploaded on her Instagram stories, they both were looking absolutely adorable! Hina can be seen relaxing and chilling in the pool and obviously, she uploaded many selfies with lover Rocky as well, from their fun-filled Goa trip.

Take a look:

The couple looks SO in love and we have to admit, that we all want to get them hitched soon! Though Hina, talking about her marriage plans with Rocky in an interview, reportedly said,” No, not at all. If anything happens, it will be marriage which I’ve already said won’t happen anytime before 3 years. I don’t understand why can’t they do without making news that includes me. This is nonsense.”

In another interview, she revealed that she will get married after a few years, by saying, “I will get married after a couple of years.” It looks like Hina Khan is not yet ready to marry or commit to her long-term producer boyfriend, Rocky or who knows? Maybe we will get to hear wedding bells in the coming years!

For the ones who didn’t follow Hina in the Bigg Boss house, Rocky proposed to Hina on national television on the sets of Bigg Boss and obviously, she was on cloud nine that time! But when she came out of the Bigg Boss house and was asked about the lovely gesture by her beau, she told the media, “It was kinda sweet surprise for me as well. I wasn’t prepared for it and neither was it planned. It just happened. I usually don’t talk about my personal life but over there, you become so overwhelmed. The moment I saw him I could not control myself and when he kind of, it was not a proposal, we were in love before as well but the way he said it, I could not hold back and said it back, I love you too. It was sweet. I will always remember and cherish that moment.” Oh well, it sure looks like the lady is head over heels for her lover and cannot stop adoring him!

Hina has also worked on her transformation has lost a lot of weight, proved herself as a style icon in the Bigg Boss house and was deeply admired for her fashion sense and when she was asked about it she said, “I believe in breaking stereotypes. That’s the main challenge. I don’t think people knew the fashionable side to me when I played Akshara and then they saw a different side of me when I did ‘…Khatron’ and ‘Bigg Boss’. Going back to doing TV in a completely different avatar will once again be a challenge. But as an actor, that’s how you prove your versatility…when you take up a character and live up to the makers’ and everyone’s expectations.”

Hina is definitely a diva and we all wish her the very best for her future! We hope Rocky and Hina stay in love forever like this and keep us updated about their cute love story as well!