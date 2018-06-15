Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship has literally become the talk of the town. When they made an appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s wedding, tongues started wagging. Ranbir confirmed that he’s dating Alia in his recent interview with GQ. He also didn’t hesitate from mentioning about their relationship in his interview with senior journalist Rajeev Masand that has just hit the web. He talked about being in love and was all praises for the actress. Ranbir said “I think every human being does extraordinary things only when they’re in love. I believe that love is something, which is a privilege. And to be in a happy, beautiful, positive space… a relationship could be with a boy, girl, guy friend, your mother, father. When there’s some genuine love it’s really beautiful”.

When asked about the influence that Alia has on him, Ranbir said “It’s only positive and more so because we are working on a film together and I really admire her as an actor. To see her have so much of color, so much of spontaneity, so much of hard work, so much of discipline (extremely disciplined) is quite rare. It’s amazing. It’s been 10 years for me in this industry, little lethargy, a little chalta hai type attitude comes in. So it’s rejuvenating for me as an actor to be with Alia.”

Before Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was in a relationship with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. His affairs with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were most talked about. Alia Bhatt too was linked with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and was also allegedly involved with Sidharth Malhotra before she started dating Ranbir.

Back in 2016, after his breakup with ex Katrina Kaif, Ranbir had mentioned how he’s hoping to fall in love again. He had said, “I want to get married, I want to have children and I will do it in the right way. I will meet a light-minded person and fall madly, truly and deeply in love and just take it from there.” Seems like Ranbir Kapoor has finally met the love of his life.

Ranbir & Alia will be seen together for the first time ever on screen in the upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’.